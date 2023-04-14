CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of CX opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth $664,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after buying an additional 173,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 964,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

