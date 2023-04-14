CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.49. 4,468,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 4,572,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.74.
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
