CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.49. 4,468,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 4,572,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,410,006 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 864,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 703,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

