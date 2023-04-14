Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.22.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. Centene has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

