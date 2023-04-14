Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Up 451.9% in March

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 451.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.89. 15,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,297. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $51,589.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,202,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,972,143. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 38,900 shares of company stock worth $738,446 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 222,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 90,252 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,637.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $340,000.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

