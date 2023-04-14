Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.96

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and traded as low as $29.53. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 182,448 shares.
Centrus Energy Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $458.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.13.
In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centrus Energy news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $827,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at $53,895,663.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.
