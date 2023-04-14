Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.96

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and traded as low as $29.53. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 182,448 shares.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $458.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centrus Energy news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $827,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at $53,895,663.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.