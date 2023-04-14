Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $79.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDAY. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $76,424.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $76,424.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,519,000 after buying an additional 3,273,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after purchasing an additional 658,046 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $366,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,105,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,849,000 after purchasing an additional 131,408 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,456 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

