Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Certara from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Certara from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 264.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Certara by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 6.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Certara by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

