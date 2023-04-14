CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.80.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CF opened at $77.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 398.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,948,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

