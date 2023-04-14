CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get CGG alerts:

CGG Stock Performance

CGG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 11,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,822. CGG has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $577.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

CGG Company Profile

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition; Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir(GGR); Equipment; and Non-Operated Resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.