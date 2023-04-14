Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.6% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 15,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $289.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.18 and a 200-day moving average of $265.89. The company has a market capitalization of $211.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $289.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

