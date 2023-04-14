Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

VTEB stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

