Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 3,420 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.21.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.