Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,838 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after buying an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,662,000 after buying an additional 402,626 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $258.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

