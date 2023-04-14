Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $201.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

LNG opened at $152.48 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.29.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $261,515,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

