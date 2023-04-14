China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

HSBC upgraded shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. China Resources Gas Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.