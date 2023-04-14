Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

Shares of CJEWY remained flat at $19.71 during trading on Friday. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

