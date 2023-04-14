Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Lowered to $221.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $237.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $200.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.00 and its 200 day moving average is $207.71. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

