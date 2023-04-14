CIBC Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$5.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TNEYF remained flat at $3.07 on Friday. 28,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,993. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

