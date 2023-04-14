CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Short Interest Update

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 1,381.1% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.10.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CFFHF remained flat at C$0.33 during trading on Friday. CIFI Holdings has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

