Cinemark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 6,896 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 4,234 put options.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 40.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cinemark by 272.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after buying an additional 42,932 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44. Cinemark has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

