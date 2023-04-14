Citigroup Trims Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Target Price to $100.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

