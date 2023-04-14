Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Citizens from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Citizens has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 285.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

