Clearstead Trust LLC Buys New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.42.

KLA stock opened at $374.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

