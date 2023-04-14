Clearstead Trust LLC Has $694,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 138.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

