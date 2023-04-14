Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,150 at Berenberg Bank

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 950 ($11.76) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,110.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $22.31. 318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

