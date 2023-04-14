CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,417,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNBX remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 620,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,135. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.
About CNBX Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.