CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBXGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,417,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNBX remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 620,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,135. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.