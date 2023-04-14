CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,417,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNBX remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 620,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,135. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Get CNBX Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

See Also

CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.