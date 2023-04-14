Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $53.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after acquiring an additional 142,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,830,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,217,000 after buying an additional 185,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,364,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,477,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

