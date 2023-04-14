Comparing Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) and Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Risk and Volatility
Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
96.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Texas Capital Bancshares
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2.00
|Albina Community Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $58.70, indicating a potential upside of 20.09%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.
Profitability
This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Albina Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Texas Capital Bancshares
|22.26%
|6.04%
|0.54%
|Albina Community Bancorp
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Albina Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Texas Capital Bancshares
|$1.49 billion
|1.58
|$332.48 million
|$6.25
|7.82
|Albina Community Bancorp
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.
Summary
Texas Capital Bancshares beats Albina Community Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
About Albina Community Bancorp
Albina Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiaries. It offers traditional loan and deposit products to business in the greater Portland metropolitan area, organizes and manages qualified community reinvestments act investment funds, receives and distributes new market tax credits, and engages in the holding of notes and deeds of trusts for properties. The company was founded on August 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
