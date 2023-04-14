Comparing Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) and Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 3 3 1 1 2.00 Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares and Albina Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $58.70, indicating a potential upside of 20.09%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Albina Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 22.26% 6.04% 0.54% Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Albina Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.49 billion 1.58 $332.48 million $6.25 7.82 Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Albina Community Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Albina Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Albina Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiaries. It offers traditional loan and deposit products to business in the greater Portland metropolitan area, organizes and manages qualified community reinvestments act investment funds, receives and distributes new market tax credits, and engages in the holding of notes and deeds of trusts for properties. The company was founded on August 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.