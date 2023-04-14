Comparing UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) & FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UTG and FOXO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get UTG alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 23.74% 8.07% FOXO Technologies N/A -18,881.06% -90.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UTG and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares UTG and FOXO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million 1.21 $34.26 million N/A N/A FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 28.87 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

UTG has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of UTG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

UTG has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UTG beats FOXO Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTG

(Get Rating)

UTG, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life insurance. It also offers servicing of existing insurance business in-force, the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business, and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, KY.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.