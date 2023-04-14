Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.77

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 62365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.64) to GBX 2,000 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.63) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

