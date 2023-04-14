COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX) vs. SEA (NYSE:SE) Head to Head Comparison

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) and COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SEA and COMTEX News Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEA -13.28% -26.25% -8.42% COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SEA and COMTEX News Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEA 0 5 9 1 2.73 COMTEX News Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

SEA currently has a consensus target price of $96.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.48%. Given SEA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEA is more favorable than COMTEX News Network.

SEA has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMTEX News Network has a beta of -8.38, indicating that its share price is 938% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEA and COMTEX News Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEA $12.45 billion 3.76 -$1.65 billion ($3.01) -27.90 COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

COMTEX News Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of COMTEX News Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SEA beats COMTEX News Network on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games. The E-Commerce segment manages a third-party marketplace through the Shopee mobile app and websites that connect buyers and sellers. The Digital Financial Services segment includes a variety of payment services and loans to individuals and businesses through SeaMoney. Its business roots back to the year 2007, when Garena was founded. The holding company was founded by Xiao Dong Li, Gang Ye, and Jing Ye Chen on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About COMTEX News Network

Comtex News Network, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic real-time news and content. Its product portfolio includes CustomWires, Top News Summaries, Top Financial Summaries, Comtex Front Page, Custom Feeds, Application Programming Interface (API), Full Feeds, and Video Content. The company was founded in 1980 is headquartered in New York, NY.

