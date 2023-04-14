ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $119,783,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.10.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.