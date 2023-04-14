Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STZ. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $226.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -627.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after buying an additional 1,346,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $104,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

