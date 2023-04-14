Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $267.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STZ. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $226.20 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of -443.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -627.44%.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $9,680,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.