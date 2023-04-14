Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $277.00 at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $279.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $226.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -627.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

