Contrasting First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Harleysville Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million 1.74 $5.63 million $1.92 6.72 Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 2.99 $8.79 million $2.74 8.80

Profitability

Harleysville Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 25.81% N/A N/A Harleysville Financial 32.03% 12.34% 1.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Resource Bancorp and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Harleysville Financial beats First Resource Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

