Contrasting SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 93.17%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital -3,823.46% -5.38% -4.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and SuRo Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $3.46 million 30.39 -$132.18 million ($4.44) -0.84

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SuRo Capital.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. was formed on September 23, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

