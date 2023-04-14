Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Approximately 61,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 193,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped coverage on Cora Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.22 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of £13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.59.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project comprising 5 contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 341 square kilometers located in the southern Mali.

