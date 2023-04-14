Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRON. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock remained flat at $10.54 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

