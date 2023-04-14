Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,112,000. Elevance Health accounts for about 4.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.46. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

