Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 322.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Perficient by 41.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $113.74.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 33.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

