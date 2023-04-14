Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $87,735,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in CME Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,064,000 after purchasing an additional 442,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after purchasing an additional 410,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 969,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,555,000 after purchasing an additional 353,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.22. 343,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,881. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.17.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.08.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

