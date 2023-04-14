Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.74.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.59. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

