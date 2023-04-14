Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.46.

CJR.B traded down C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,559. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$274.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

