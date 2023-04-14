Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.