Cosmos (ATOM) Price Up 12% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.33 or 0.00040463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.53 billion and approximately $247.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00062337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

