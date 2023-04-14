Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $498.19. The stock had a trading volume of 139,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,587. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $609.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $493.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.40. The stock has a market cap of $220.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

