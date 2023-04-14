Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 563 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.74% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,821. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $106.96. The company has a market capitalization of $808.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.