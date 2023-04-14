Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 943 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.79. 229,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

